Dynatrace (DT) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatrace (DT), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 30.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatrace with a $50.25 average price target, which is a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.85 and a one-year low of $17.10. Currently, Dynatrace has an average volume of 2.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.