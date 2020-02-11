Dynatrace (DT) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace (DT) yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.82, close to its 52-week high of $34.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 76.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatrace with a $36.40 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on January 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Dynatrace’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DT in relation to earlier this year.

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.