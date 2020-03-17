Dycom (DY) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Dycom (DY), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.76, close to its 52-week low of $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Dycom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.33, an 114.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.55 and a one-year low of $14.44. Currently, Dycom has an average volume of 619.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.