Dycom (DY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Deutsche Bank gave Dycom (NYSE: DY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stephens. Analyst Blake Hirschman maintained a Buy rating on Dycom today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.82, close to its 52-week low of $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -36.4% and a 16.7% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW Grainger, MRC Global, and Pool.

Dycom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.33, a 128.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Dycom’s market cap is currently $562.9M and has a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.