Dycom (DY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and D.A. Davidson gave Dycom (NYSE: DY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Dycom yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 43.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Dycom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.33, which is a 104.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dycom’s market cap is currently $663.3M and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.