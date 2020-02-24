Dycom (DY) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Dycom (DY), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW Grainger, MRC Global, and Pool.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dycom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00.

Based on Dycom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.05 million.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.