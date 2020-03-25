DXC Technology Company (DXC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on DXC Technology Company (DXC) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.99, close to its 52-week low of $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DXC Technology Company with a $26.25 average price target, representing a 124.6% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.09 and a one-year low of $7.90. Currently, DXC Technology Company has an average volume of 4.74M.

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment offers to deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results, while reducing business risk and operational costs for clients. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. The company was founded on 19th May, 2016 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.