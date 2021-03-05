Durect (DRRX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois maintained a Buy rating on Durect (DRRX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $6.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.96 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, Durect has an average volume of 2.21M.

DURECT Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company products include alzet and lactel. Its pipeline includes DUR-928, which focuses on lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival; and POSIMIR, which is an analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide pain relief after surgery. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.