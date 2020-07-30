Durect (DRRX) Initiated with a Buy at Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Durect (DRRX) and a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 39.5% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Durect is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Based on Durect’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.78 million and GAAP net loss of $9.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.13 million.

DURECT Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company products include alzet and lactel. Its pipeline includes DUR-928, which focuses on lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival; and POSIMIR, which is an analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide pain relief after surgery. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.