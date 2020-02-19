DuPont de Nemours (DD) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on DuPont de Nemours (DD), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.69, close to its 52-week low of $50.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours with a $71.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DuPont de Nemours’ market cap is currently $39.59B and has a P/E ratio of 80.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging; Nutrition & Biosciences; Transportation & Industrial; Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.