Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 30, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 15.4% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dunkin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.33, a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Dunkin’ Brands’ market cap is currently $4.38B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DNKN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, John Clare, the CIO and Chief Strategy Officer of DNKN sold 17,694 shares for a total of $1,347,752.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.