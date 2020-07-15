Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Dunkin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.67.

Based on Dunkin’ Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $323 million and net profit of $52.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $319 million and had a net profit of $52.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DNKN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

