Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Robert W. Baird gave Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Dunkin’ Brands today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Habit Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dunkin’ Brands with a $82.11 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.74 and a one-year low of $66.08. Currently, Dunkin’ Brands has an average volume of 617.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DNKN in relation to earlier this year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.