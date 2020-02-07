Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated a Hold rating on Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Yum China Holdings, and Jack In The Box.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dunkin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.11, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Dunkin’ Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $57.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $53.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DNKN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.