Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) on November 6 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.67.

The company has a one-year high of $29.55 and a one-year low of $23.59. Currently, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has an average volume of 1.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DNB in relation to earlier this year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services provided by company include digital marketing, sales acceleration, and risk management among others.