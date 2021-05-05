Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.76.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 69.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.55 and a one-year low of $21.34. Currently, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has an average volume of 1.96M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services provided by company include digital marketing, sales acceleration, and risk management among others.