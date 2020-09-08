Duluth Holdings (DLTH) Receives a Hold from William Blair

William Blair analyst Dylan Carden maintained a Hold rating on Duluth Holdings (DLTH) on September 3. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.52, close to its 52-week high of $12.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Carden is ranked #834 out of 6904 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Duluth Holdings with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Duluth Holdings’ market cap is currently $410.7M and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

Duluth Holdings, Inc. engages in the brand of men and women casual wear, work wear and accessories sold through its own channels. It also offers products, such as Long tail T-shirts, Buck Naked underwear, and Fire Hose. It operates through Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment includes net sales from its website and catalogs. The Retail segment includes net sales from its retail and outlet stores. The company was founded by Stephen L. Schlecht in 1989 and is headquartered in Mount Horeb. WI.