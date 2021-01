Duke Realty (DRE) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Duke Realty (DRE), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 54.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Easterly Government Properties, and National Storage Affiliates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duke Realty with a $45.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.45 and a one-year low of $25.19. Currently, Duke Realty has an average volume of 2.04M.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.