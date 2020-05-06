Duke Realty (DRE) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Duke Realty (DRE), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Duke Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.58, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Duke Realty’s market cap is currently $12.13B and has a P/E ratio of 28.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRE in relation to earlier this year.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.