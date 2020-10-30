Ducommun (DCO) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Eisen maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun (DCO) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.7% and a 16.5% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ducommun is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.33, a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.84 and a one-year low of $16.27. Currently, Ducommun has an average volume of 59.84K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DCO in relation to earlier this year.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures contoured aero structure components, assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures. Its products include commercial, military fixed-wing, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircrafts. The firm’s products include human machine interface, RF products, and motors and resolvers. The company was founded by Charles Louis Ducommun in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.