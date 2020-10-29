Ducommun (DCO) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun (DCO), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.75.

Based on Ducommun’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $147 million and net profit of $5.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $7.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DCO in relation to earlier this year.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures contoured aero structure components, assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures. Its products include commercial, military fixed-wing, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircrafts. The firm’s products include human machine interface, RF products, and motors and resolvers. The company was founded by Charles Louis Ducommun in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.