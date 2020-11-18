Ducommun (DCO) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Eisen maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun (DCO) on November 16 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.5% and a 38.8% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ducommun with a $55.00 average price target, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Ducommun’s market cap is currently $492.1M and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.48.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures contoured aero structure components, assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures. Its products include commercial, military fixed-wing, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircrafts. The firm’s products include human machine interface, RF products, and motors and resolvers. The company was founded by Charles Louis Ducommun in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.