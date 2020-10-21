Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.56.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services.