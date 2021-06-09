Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 70.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Duck Creek Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.40 and a one-year low of $33.91. Currently, Duck Creek Technologies has an average volume of 662K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services.