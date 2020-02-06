DTE Energy (DTE) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on DTE Energy (DTE) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.97, close to its 52-week high of $135.43.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 55.7% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

DTE Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.83, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $135.43 and a one-year low of $112.86. Currently, DTE Energy has an average volume of 1.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other.

Read More on DTE: