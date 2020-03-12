DTE Energy (DTE) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on DTE Energy (DTE), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.71, close to its 52-week low of $87.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DTE Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DTE Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion and net profit of $267 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.73 billion and had a net profit of $191 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DTE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other.

Read More on DTE: