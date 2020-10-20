DTE Energy (DTE) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on DTE Energy (DTE), with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DTE Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.86.

The company has a one-year high of $135.67 and a one-year low of $71.21. Currently, DTE Energy has an average volume of 1.07M.

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.