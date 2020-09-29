Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #644 out of 6938 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Drone Delivery Canada with a $1.17 average price target.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse. The Depot to Consumer offers logistics services from a retailer or warehouse direct to a consumer’s home or business location. The company was founded on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.