Drive Shack (DS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Drive Shack (DS), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and AMC Entertainment.

Drive Shack has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on Drive Shack’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.47 million and GAAP net loss of $9.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DS in relation to earlier this year.

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of interest income on short-term investments, general and administrative expenses, etc. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.