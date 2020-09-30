Drive Shack (DS) Gets a Buy Rating from B Riley Financial Inc.

Brian Anderson- September 30, 2020, 4:15 AM EDT

In a report issued on September 25, Eric Wold from B Riley Financial Inc. maintained a Buy rating on Drive Shack (DS), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 30.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drive Shack is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of interest income on short-term investments, general and administrative expenses, etc. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

