Dril-Quip (DRQ) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip (DRQ) on October 30 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.90, close to its 52-week low of $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 34.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oceaneering International, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Helmerich & Payne.

Dril-Quip has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.33.

The company has a one-year high of $48.39 and a one-year low of $22.25. Currently, Dril-Quip has an average volume of 279.1K.

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. Its products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters which are used by major integrated, large independent and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.