Dril-Quip (DRQ) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on April 3, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip (DRQ), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.97, close to its 52-week low of $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.8% and a 34.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dril-Quip with a $39.20 average price target.

Based on Dril-Quip’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and net profit of $7.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $74.91 million.

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. Its products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters which are used by major integrated, large independent and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.