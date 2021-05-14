Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Pammi Bir maintained a Hold rating on Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF) yesterday and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.74, close to its 52-week high of $18.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 75.3% success rate. Bir covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Cominar Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dream Office Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.89, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Desjardins also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$23.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.09 and a one-year low of $12.95. Currently, Dream Office Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 462.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRETF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants. The company’s office buildings located in central business districts are responsible for the vast majority of its revenue generation. Most of Dream Office’s customers are in the finance, insurance, science, and government industries.