Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jenny Ma maintained a Buy rating on Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF) today and set a price target of C$25.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Ma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dream Office Real Estate Investment with a $19.39 average price target.

Based on Dream Office Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.31 million and net profit of $39.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.34 million.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants. The company’s office buildings located in central business districts are responsible for the vast majority of its revenue generation. Most of Dream Office’s customers are in the finance, insurance, science, and government industries.