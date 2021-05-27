Dream Finders Homes (DFH) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report issued on May 25, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Dream Finders Homes (DFH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Dream Finders Homes with a $20.50 average price target, a -26.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.98 and a one-year low of $17.55. Currently, Dream Finders Homes has an average volume of 138.4K.

Dream Finders Homes Inc is engaged in the home building business. It designs, builds, and sells homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin. The company operates through six geographical divisions namely, Jacksonville, Orlando, Capital, Colorado, Other, and Jet Home Loans. Jacksonville division generates most of the revenue for the firm.