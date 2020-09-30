DraftKings (DKNG) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings (DKNG), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.33, representing a -3.3% downside. In a report issued on September 24, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKNG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More on DKNG: