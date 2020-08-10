DraftKings (DKNG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer gave DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 65.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $47.00 average price target, implying a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DKNG in relation to earlier this year.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

