DraftKings (DKNG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Bernstein gave DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.86, close to its 52-week high of $64.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Knight, CarGurus, and Square.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DraftKings’ market cap is currently $23.06B and has a P/E ratio of -27.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More on DKNG: