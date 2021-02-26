DraftKings (DKNG) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings (DKNG), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.81, close to its 52-week high of $64.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 69.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.71, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DraftKings’ market cap is currently $22.64B and has a P/E ratio of -27.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.61.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More on DKNG: