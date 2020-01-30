Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.36, close to its 52-week high of $44.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

Based on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $155 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $67.27 million.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others.