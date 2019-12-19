DR Horton (DHI) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton (DHI), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.79, close to its 52-week high of $56.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DR Horton with a $58.50 average price target.

DR Horton’s market cap is currently $19.45B and has a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Barbara K. Allen, a Director at DHI sold 470 shares for a total of $26,015.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions.