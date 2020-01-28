DR Horton (DHI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Evercore ISI and Raymond James gave DR Horton (NYSE: DHI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst John Lovallo reiterated a Buy rating on DR Horton today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.14, close to its 52-week high of $61.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lovallo has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Lovallo covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thor Industries, PulteGroup, and NVR.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DR Horton with a $61.54 average price target, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Based on DR Horton’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $431 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.52 billion and had a net profit of $287 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in November 2019, Barbara K. Allen, a Director at DHI sold 470 shares for a total of $26,015.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions.