DR Horton (DHI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Goldman Sachs gave DR Horton (NYSE: DHI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DR Horton with a $50.55 average price target, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Based on DR Horton’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.02 billion and net profit of $431 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.52 billion and had a net profit of $287 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Barbara K. Allen, a Director at DHI sold 423 shares for a total of $26,268.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets. The company was founded by Donald Ray Horton in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.