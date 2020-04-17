Dow (DOW) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Hold rating on Dow (DOW) yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dow with a $44.42 average price target, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.62 and a one-year low of $21.96. Currently, Dow has an average volume of 7.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOW in relation to earlier this year.

Dow, Inc. materials science company, combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions. It operates through three business segments: Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. The Performance Materials & Coatings segment includes industry-franchises that deliver a wide array of solutions into consumer and infrastructure end-markets. The segment consists of two global businesses: Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions. These businesses primarily utilize Dow’s acrylics, cellulosics- and silicone-based technology platforms to serve the needs of the architectural and industrial coatings, home care and personal care end-markets. The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment consists of two customer-centric global businesses Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes & CAV that develop important intermediate chemicals that are essential to manufacturing processes, as well as downstream, customized materials and formulations that use advanced development technologies. The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment consists of two global businesses: Hydrocarbons & Energy and Packaging and Specialty Plastics. The company was founded on August 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

