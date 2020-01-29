Dow (DOW) Receives a Buy from Alembic Global

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global reiterated a Buy rating on Dow (DOW), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 29.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Dow has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.52 and a one-year low of $40.44. Currently, Dow has an average volume of 3.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOW in relation to earlier this year.

Dow, Inc. materials science company, combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions. It operates through three business segments: Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Packaging & Specialty Plastics.