Dow (DOW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Alembic Global and Merrill Lynch gave Dow (NYSE: DOW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from SunTrust Robinson. Analyst James Sheehan maintained a Buy rating on Dow today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.68, close to its 52-week low of $28.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Sheehan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dow with a $51.00 average price target, a 68.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Alembic Global also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.52 and a one-year low of $28.64. Currently, Dow has an average volume of 4.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Dow, Inc. materials science company, combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions. It operates through three business segments: Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Packaging & Specialty Plastics.