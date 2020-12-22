Dow (DOW) Gets a Buy Rating from Alembic Global

In a report issued on December 14, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Dow (DOW), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.08, close to its 52-week high of $58.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and Chemours Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dow is a Hold with an average price target of $54.33, representing a 0.5% upside. In a report issued on December 18, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.18 and a one-year low of $21.95. Currently, Dow has an average volume of 4.23M.

Dow, Inc. materials science company, combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions. It operates through three business segments: Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. The Performance Materials & Coatings segment includes industry-franchises that deliver a wide array of solutions into consumer and infrastructure end-markets. The segment consists of two global businesses: Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions. These businesses primarily utilize Dow’s acrylics, cellulosics- and silicone-based technology platforms to serve the needs of the architectural and industrial coatings, home care and personal care end-markets. The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment consists of two customer-centric global businesses Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes & CAV that develop important intermediate chemicals that are essential to manufacturing processes, as well as downstream, customized materials and formulations that use advanced development technologies. The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment consists of two global businesses: Hydrocarbons & Energy and Packaging and Specialty Plastics. The company was founded on August 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.