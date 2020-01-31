Dover (DOV) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Dover (DOV). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.61, close to its 52-week high of $120.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 72.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Carlisle Companies, and AO Smith.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dover is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.17, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

Dover’s market cap is currently $17.28B and has a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOV in relation to earlier this year.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. It also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.