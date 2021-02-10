Douglas Emmett (DEI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett (DEI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.17, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Douglas Emmett’s market cap is currently $5.21B and has a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.