Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Receives a Buy from Sidoti

Sidoti analyst Christopher McGinnis maintained a Buy rating on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.19.

McGinnis has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Douglas Dynamics.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinnis is ranked #4744 out of 6540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Douglas Dynamics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.67.

Based on Douglas Dynamics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $160 million and net profit of $11.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $152 million and had a net profit of $14.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLOW in relation to earlier this year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands. The Work Truck Solutions segment includes upfit of market attachments and storage solutions for commercial work vehicles under the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands. The company was founded by Douglas Seaman in 2004 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.